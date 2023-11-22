Vusi Thembekwayo, born on March 21, 1985, in Benoni, South Africa, is a renowned entrepreneur, speaker, and venture capitalist.

With a charismatic presence and a powerful voice, Thembekwayo has become a leading figure in the business world, inspiring many with his journey and insights.

Raised in the challenging socio-economic landscape of South Africa during the apartheid era, Vusi’s early life was marked by adversity.

However, his resilience and determination led him to pursue education at the University of Pretoria, where he earned a BCom degree. This marked the beginning of his journey toward success.

Thembekwayo’s breakthrough came when he became the youngest director of a multinational company at the age of 25.

This accomplishment catapulted him into the public eye and set the stage for his future endeavours.

Known for his dynamic speaking style, he quickly gained recognition as a sought-after motivational speaker and business strategist.

Beyond his prowess in public speaking, Vusi Thembekwayo has made significant contributions to the business world as a venture capitalist. He founded MyGrowthFund, an investment firm aimed at empowering and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

Through his strategic investments, he has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of numerous businesses.

In addition to his business ventures, Thembekwayo is an author, sharing his insights in his book, “The Magna Carta of Exponentiality.” This publication delves into the principles of success and the mindset required to thrive in the competitive business landscape.

Vusi Thembekwayo’s impact extends beyond business; he is actively involved in philanthropy, focusing on initiatives that uplift and empower disadvantaged communities. His commitment to social responsibility reflects a holistic approach to success.

As a thought leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Vusi Thembekwayo continues to shape the business landscape in South Africa and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on those who aspire to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.