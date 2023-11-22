In a dual celebration of music and environmental stewardship, the UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Concert, scheduled for December 21, 2023, at Kololo Independence Grounds, promises a night of iconic performances and a powerful message of sustainability.

Byaruhanga Joseph, the Next Media Head of Brands, shared insights on the concert during appearances at the NBS Breakfast Meeting. He highlighted the concert as a pinnacle event in honor of #NBSAt15, with a unique twist—a commitment to plant 15 million trees nationwide.

To promote this eco-friendly initiative, every UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell concert ticket will come with attached tree seedlings, allowing concertgoers to contribute to the environment while enjoying the musical celebration. Joseph invited attendees to participate in the #NextBigThing challenge, encouraging them to share videos of themselves singing UB40 songs on TikTok or Instagram using the hashtags #NextBigThing and #UB40FtAliCampbell.

On the other hand, Elizabeth Tendo, Next Media Head of Public Relations, provided further details on the ambitious 15 Million Trees Campaign on Next Radio’s Morning Switch. The campaign, spanning three years, will officially launch on December 19 at the Next Media Park, with the Vice President of Uganda as the guest of honor. Activation for the campaign begins at the UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell concert.

Tendo emphasized the strategic partnership with Tree Adoption Impact, incorporating technology to monitor the trees planted. Notable collaborators include the National Forestry Authority and CEO Summit, with more partners joining the initiative. The call to action extended to all Ugandans, inviting them to participate in the drive to re-green the nation.

The UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell concert becomes more than a musical spectacle—it transforms into a platform for environmental advocacy, marking Next Media’s commitment to creating a positive impact in Uganda.