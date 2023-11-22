Police in Pakwach is on a hunt of a male adult who allegedly stabbed a business woman, a one Acen Everlyn, 40, a resident of Lubiri B village, Puvungu west ward, Pakwach district.

The incident happened on November, 18, 2023 at around 9:30pm

According to Josephine Angucia, West Nile police spokesperson, the motive of stabbing the deceased is not yet established.

She adds that the suspect escaped but his details were got.

ADVERTISEMENT

In retaliation, angry locals burnt down the suspect’s house.

ADVERTISEMENT

When police visited the scene of arson at the suspect’s home, they found a magazine with cartridges of burnt bullets.

Angucia urges members of public not to take the law into their hands but cooperate with police in tracing for the suspect so as to bring him before the law.