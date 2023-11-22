In an unexpected turn of events, Opposition Members of Parliament, who had been absent from legislative sessions for over a month in protest, made a poignant return today.

The special sitting, organized to pay tribute to the late legislator and minister, Joyce Rovincer Mpanga, witnessed a rare display of bipartisan unity.

The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, shed light on their unusual presence, stating,

“In recognition of the transparent leadership, integrity, resilience, and diligence displayed by the late Mpanga, we suspended our boycott briefly to honour her memory.”

During the solemn proceedings, Mpuuga expressed sorrow over alleged increases in human rights violations that Mpanga had passionately fought against, including enforced disappearances and political persecution.

He underlined the importance of acknowledging her dedication to justice.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Lukia Nakadama, in her tribute, celebrated Mpanga as a distinguished educationist and women’s rights activist, adding another dimension to the late minister’s impactful legacy.

Reflecting on their shared experiences, MPs who served alongside Mpanga in both the 6th Parliament and in the Buganda Kingdom remembered her as a calm and poised politician who possessed the rare ability to disagree without being disagreeable.

The late Joyce Mpanga, who ascended from a class teacher to the upper echelons of government, was also hailed for her outstanding activism in championing gender equality.

As the casket bearing Mpanga’s body was brought to Parliament, the ambience reflected a mix of sombre reflection and a sense of unity transcending political lines.