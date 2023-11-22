By Bernard Bakalu

The declared week-long protest over damaged roads in Butuntumula Sub-County, Luweero District has entered its second day.

On Tuesday, residents of Kakinzi village in Butuntumula Sub-County, took to the streets in protest against heavy trucks they accused of damaging their area access roads.

The locals announced that the protest is going to last a full week during both night and day.

At the launch of the protest, which they have named; ‘Taasa oluguudo lwo’, literally meaning ‘save your road’, the aggrieved locals claimed that the sorry state of several roads including Kakinzi-Kayonza-Lukiizi, Kakinzi-Nsengawamu and Nalongo-Kayonza roads prompted them into the demonstration.

According to Fred Kiweewa, the LC1 Chairman of Kakinzi village, the locals in his jurisdiction have over time complained about the heavy trucks carrying excess loads.

He says that they have reportedly destroyed culverts which were installed on the roads rendering them impassable especially during this ongoing rainy season.

They have erected barricades, blocking any user from enjoying the public good.

No truck has been allowed to go through.

In the statement they stated that they are going to be chasing away all heavy trucks especially those ferrying sand.

They claim that the potholes which are a result of these heavy trucks using the roads have among others have seen 15 people break their limbs.

They have also reported that those heavy trucks are abused by the occupants who ferry stolen livestock at night.

The locals also warned that they don’t expect police to interrupt their public show of anger.

They reason that that have complained to the force for several times but to no avail of any desired assistance.

Contacted for a comment after being warned not to interfere, Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah regional police mouthpiece, has said that he is yet to get the facts.

In November last year, the Luweero District Executive Committee wrote a motion that said heavy trucks carrying sand and stones should not be allowed to use feeder roads.

The resolution as an ordinance which was passed later in a December session is still waiting for the advice from the Solicitor General.

The district has a road network of over 1360 kilometers. At least 628 kilometers of these roads are kept up by the district, 163.51 kilometers by urban councils, and 567.3 kilometers by sub-counties.

Robert Kalenzi, the Luweero district engineer, said that the most affected roads are in Kalagala, Buntuntumula, Kamira, Kikyusa, and Ziroobwe sub-counties.

He said that the heavy trucks carrying especially sand have led to the collapse of culverts installed by the district.

In the financial year, 2021/2022, the District received 1.7 billion shillings for road maintenance.

However, due to the meagre funds, only 110 of the 628 kilometers were worked on.

Speaking to the Nile Post Isaac Wampamba, the District councilor for Butuntumula Sub-County has said that even the police failed to disrupt their demo because the roads to reach them are that impassable to easily reach them.

“We are not going to stop this demo, until when the ministry pronounces itself on this issue of the heavy truck using our feeder roads,” Wampamba said.