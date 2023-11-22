In a riveting legal showdown at Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court, three out of the five Katanga murder suspects faced charges linked to the tragic death of city tycoon Henry Katanga.

Molly Katanga, the late Katanga’s wife, stands accused of her husband’s murder, while Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Katanga face charges of tampering with crucial evidence at the crime scene.

The court atmosphere was charged as Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza announced the charges, revealing that Otai Peter and Amanyire George also face accusations of assisting suspects in escaping punishment.

The three secondary suspects were promptly remanded to prison until December 4, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legal drama intensified as criminal sermons were issued to Molly Katanga and Patricia Kakwanza, adding an extra layer of complexity to the proceedings. Chief Magistrate Kakooza hinted at forthcoming murder charges against all suspects involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, the prosecution presented a State Witness in the 2019 gruesome murder case of Susan Magara, the cashier at Bwendero Dairy Farm.

Police Pathologist Dr. Moses Byaruhanga testified that findings suggested Susan Magara died of suspected asphyxia due to manual strangulation.

The defence raised questions about injury marks, leading to a tense courtroom exchange.

Dr. Byaruhanga’s statement shed light on the timeline, indicating that Magara’s body might have been discovered over 12 hours after her demise.

Court proceedings took a dramatic turn when the defence accused the prosecution of ambush tactics, leading to an adjournment.

The legal saga continues as the Katanga murder case is adjourned to December 11 for further witness testimony and evidence presentation. The courtroom remains a focal point for these high-profile cases, promising more twists and turns in the pursuit of justice.