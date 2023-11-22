The 55th Annual General Assembly (AGA) and Summit of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) recently convened at the Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala and hosted by Uganda Airlines under the patronage of the Government of Uganda, this year’s assembly resonated under the theme, “Strides to Transform Aviation for Development.”

The event drew together airline executives, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the African continent and beyond. The AGA encompassed various components vital to the growth and evolution of the aviation sector including engaging presentations and panel discussions led by airline CEOs and distinguished industry experts.

The Vice President of Uganda officiated the opening ceremony where she emphasized the importance of leveraging this gathering to accelerate the pursuit of sustainable solutions within the aviation landscape.

Her call to action resonated with attendees, urging them to harness the collective expertise and collaboration opportunities available at the AGA.

The AGA offered a valuable opportunity for networking and fostering collaborative partnerships among African airlines, industry stakeholders, and service providers.