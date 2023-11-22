The ongoing relentless downpours have notably triggered flooding, landslides, and erosion, resulting in the deterioration and, in some instances, complete failure of critical transportation networks.

In response to this pressing issue, the government has pledged its full commitment to restoring connectivity and ensuring citizen well-being. However, due to the persistent rains, immediate repairs to the damaged sections are not currently feasible. Restoration efforts will commence promptly once the rains relent.

A cautionary directive has been issued to district leadership nationwide, advising against utilizing the 1 billion Shillings allocated for road maintenance during these heavy rains, as the risk of complete erosion is high.

The government, alongside its agencies, is actively exploring short– medium-, and long-term strategies to bolster infrastructure resilience against extreme weather events. The public has been urged to exercise extreme caution when navigating damaged road sections or approaching flooded areas.

ADVERTISEMENT