In a solemn courtroom scene at the Mukono High Court, Dr Matthew Kirabo, accused of the 2015 murder of his girlfriend Desire Mirembe, was been sentenced to 30 years in prison by Judge Henry Kaweesa.

The emotional proceedings unfolded with poignant statements from the prosecutor, family, and the judge.

Security was heightened as Matthew Kirabo, transported by a prison bus, entered the Mukono High Court premises, flanked by a contingent of officers. Inside the packed courtroom, anticipation gripped the air as relatives and friends of Desire Mirembe eagerly awaited Judge Henry Kaweesa’s long-awaited pronouncement.

Prosecutor Happiness Ainebyona delivered a solemn reading of the charges against Matthew Kirabo, emphasizing his alleged involvement in the 2015 murder of Desire Mirembe, a second-year medical student at Makerere University and his then-girlfriend.

“Today marks a significant step towards closure for the family and friends of Desire Mirembe. The trial has been a prolonged journey, but justice has prevailed,” expressed Prosecutor Happiness Ainebyona.

The courtroom experienced an emotional moment as Emmanuel Musoke, father to the late Desire Mirembe, shared the profound trauma endured by his family since the brutal murder of their daughter.

“The pain has been immeasurable, and today, we find a measure of solace in the acknowledgement of the crime and the sentence delivered,” said Emmanuel Musoke.

Following a brief recess, Judge Henry Kaweesa delivered the verdict, sentencing Matthew Kirabo to 30 years in prison. The judge noted that the sentence took into account Kirabo’s status as a first-time offender and a medical doctor, potentially beneficial to the country.

“While we acknowledge the severity of the crime, we also consider the potential for rehabilitation and contribution to society,” stated Judge Henry Kaweesa.

Relatives of Desire Mirembe expressed relief at the verdict, asserting that justice had been served after an agonizing eight-year wait.

“It’s been a long and painful journey, but today, we finally feel a sense of justice for Desire,” remarked a family spokesperson.

Desire Mirembe, a 19-year-old second-year medical student, was brutally murdered in 2015, her body was discovered in a sugar plantation in Buikwe District.

Despite the conviction, Matthew Kirabo maintains his innocence, attributing his confession to alleged torture during the investigation.

The legal saga surrounding Desire Mirembe’s tragic death has now concluded, offering a semblance of closure to those affected by this harrowing incident.