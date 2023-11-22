Assalaam alaykhum wa rahmatullahi wa barakaatuh…

We all get excited when we get to hear that a friend, relative or even a friend to a friend (an acquittance) has been blessed with a new born baby. And yes, we usually want to go visit. My dearest reader, unless you are a very close family member or a close friend,

Do not visit at the hospital. Yes, you read that right. Don’t visit at the hospital. And if you are visiting at home, please plan to visit when the baby is at least one month old. Do not just show up empty handed! Carry something either for the baby or the mother. But… please do not assume. Ask the parents what you should get them. For example, you can ask what brand of diapers or baby wipes they use, this way, it saves you the embarrassment of carrying something that will end up in a trash bin. While at the new born baby’s home, ask the mom how you can help her out. Because you are not that close, sometimes they may need you to do the dishes, or even just talk to you but you kind of have to ask how you can help and not just sit there. Do not wear strong perfume or cologne, please. And if you realize that your perfume is strong, you don’t have to carry the baby. Likewise, if you are a smoker, and have had a few cigarettes before arriving at the house, please restrain yourself from carrying the baby. There are some of us who are fond of giving unsolicited advice. While there, please keep all your opinions to yourself. Unless the mother asks you. But keep your lips tightly zipped up.

Now there you are my dear reader. You now know what you have to do when you intend to visit at a new born baby’s home, especially when you are no that close as a friend or family to the parents of that new born baby.

Shukran.

