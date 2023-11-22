The Central organising committee for the Busoga Royal Wedding has described the Kyabazinga Royal Wedding event held on Saturday last week in Jinja as a successful event upon the financial support received from many people and organizations.

The committee has also dismissed claims that some of the prominent Opposition politicians were blocked from attending the Busoga Royal wedding in Jinja adding all Presidents of Opposition Political parties were invited.

The long-awaited Busoga Royal wedding between the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV and the Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi Gabula was successfully full of pomp and a legacy has now been written according to the Central Organizing Committee chaired by Engineer Patrick Batumbya.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, the organizing Committee for the Royal wedding commended all the people of Busoga and the entire country for the enthusiasm and love exhibited before, during and after the Royal wedding.

Engineer Batumbya now says they are finalizing the reconciliation of all the financial and material support and soon a detailed report will be shared with the general public.

The Central Organizing Committee also commended the President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the entire Government, His Grace the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr, Kazimba Mugalu, and the entire Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, the Central Organizing sub-committees, Corporate partners, government agencies, cultural and Traditional Institutions, Media, services providers to the event, security agencies Basoga in Uganda and Diaspora, friends of Busoga and the general Public who offered both financial and in-kind support to the success of the historic event.

“The Central Organizing Committee also associate with all people who were faced with any challenge during the celebrations and with which they sympathise,” Engineer Batumbya says.

Both Batumbya and Minister Lumumba say the historical wedding was a new beginning for Busoga as a sub-region and this was witnessed by the people who attended and those who were following the event on TV, Radio and Social media.

The Chairperson of the organizing Committee Eng. Patrick Batumbya also used this platform to rubbish claims that some of the prominent opposition politicians were not invited to the Royal Wedding. He affirms all Opposition Party Presidents were invited to this Royal wedding.