In a bid to reconcile a divided Namirembe Diocese, the incoming Bishop, Venerable Canon Moses Banja, has pledged to prioritize unity following a contentious appointment process that highlighted deep-seated disagreements within the Church leadership.

Venerable Canon Moses Banja, set to be consecrated and enthroned on December 10, 2023, is determined to mend the divisions that surfaced during the tumultuous bishopric appointment. Addressing the challenges, he stated, “The divisions and propaganda revealed a deeply divided Church leadership. My focus, once consecrated, will be to unite and heal Namirembe Diocese.”

In response to concerns raised about entrenched divisions, Banja affirmed his commitment to lead with prayer as a means to seek unity within the diocese.

“Prayer will guide us in overcoming the challenges and fostering a sense of togetherness,” he emphasized.

Banja outlined his vision for the diocese, placing a strong emphasis on education development, particularly among children, youths, and women. He sees education as a powerful tool to unite believers for the greater good.

“I plan to champion education as a means of fostering unity within our community,” Banja asserted.

Acknowledging the significance of collaborative efforts, the Bishop-elect called for the support of his colleagues in working towards the betterment of the Church.

“I urge my fellow clergy and believers to join hands with me for the good of Namirembe Diocese,” Banja urged.

The appointment of Venerable Canon Moses Banja as the 6th Bishop of Namirembe Diocese concluded a heated contestation, leading to the dissolution of a bishops’ meeting last month.

Banja, formerly the archdeacon of St Stephen’s Church Luzira, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.