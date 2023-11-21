The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has, for the second time, delayed the trial of the suspects linked to the March 2015 gruesome murder of former acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Kagezi.

The trial, originally scheduled for the suspects Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, John Kibuuka, Nasur Abdallah Mugongole, and John Masajjage, has been rescheduled to 11th December 2023.

The prosecution cited completed investigations, yet the case files are awaiting further review by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Thomas Jatiko, leading the prosecution, explained,

ADVERTISEMENT

“The purpose for the DPP’s analysis of their case files is to review the evidence adduced that will enable committing the accused persons to the High Court, which has the jurisdiction to try them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the absence of the crucial case files, the Chief Magistrate had no choice but to adjourn the proceedings to the new date in December.

In a separate development, the hearing of charges related to the gruesome murder of Susan Magara, a cashier at Bwendero Dairy Farm, is set to continue until Tuesday, 21st March 2023.

At the Criminal Division of the High Court, Irene Nakimbugwe led the prosecution, presenting two state witnesses: Sergeant Isabirye Sudi, a 48-year-old UPDF soldier attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, and Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, a police pathologist.

Sergeant Isabirye detailed his injuries, attributing them to scuffles with the suspects during the arrest, while Dr. Byaruhanga presented exhibits including a blood-clot spotted polythene paper and an SD Card containing pictures of cut fingers sent to Magara’s family before her tragic fate.

Despite minimal objections from the defence, the judge adjourned the hearing to allow for the presentation of additional evidence.