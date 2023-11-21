In its unwavering commitment to creating a healthier and empowered youth, Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda is set to mark this year’s World AIDS Day on 1st December 2023, with a transformative event at Ggaba Landing Site.

Under the banner of “Inspiring the Youth to Create Positive Change,” Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda aims to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, promote testing and counseling, and combat the stigma and discrimination that persist in Uganda. Despite significant strides in HIV treatment and prevention, these issues continue to hinder progress.

The chosen location, Ggaba Landing Site, holds significance due to its association with risky sexual and drug-related practices that contribute to HIV/AIDS transmission. The organization plans a intricate approach to address these challenges during the event.

Activities will include community cleaning, one-on-one engagements with households and community members, a skit performance addressing stigma and discrimination, free HIV/AIDS testing and counseling, and the distribution of free condoms. Additionally, the organization will leverage its social media channels to disseminate information about HIV/AIDS.

Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda will deploy a team of counsellors, skilled peer educators, and social workers to engage with the community, providing testing services, counseling, and emphasizing the importance of awareness and informed decision-making.

The anticipated impact of the event is significant. The organization expects an increased number of people receiving testing and counseling services, a greater understanding of HIV/AIDS leading to reduced stigma, and a positive shift in behaviors contributing to an improved quality of life.

By celebrating World AIDS Day, Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda aims not only to commemorate the progress made in HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment but also to rally the community towards a future free of stigma, discrimination, and the devastating effects of the virus. Through their mission and vision, the organization continues to be a beacon of hope for a healthier and more empowered youth in Uganda.