Preeclampsia, a potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and organ damage, is emerging as a significant burden on maternal health in Uganda. Recent studies and healthcare reports reveal a concerning rise in the prevalence of preeclampsia, posing serious challenges to maternal well-being and necessitating urgent attention from healthcare authorities. It poses substantial risks to both maternal and fetal health, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and maternal mortality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), preeclampsia is responsible for approximately 10-15% of maternal deaths worldwide.

Preeclampsia, a condition unique to pregnancy, can lead to complications such as eclampsia, premature birth, low birth weight, and in severe cases, maternal and infant mortality.

According to data from the Ministry of Health in Uganda, there has been a notable increase in the number of reported cases of preeclampsia across various regions.

Although Uganda has made progress in reducing maternal mortality, with the maternal mortality ratio declining from 438 per 100,000 live births in 2011 to 336 in 2016 and 189 in 2022. However, there is a concerning stagnation in perinatal mortality rates, which account for a significant 42% of all under-5 mortality cases. Health experts express concerns over this uptick, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness, early detection, and effective management strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challenges in Diagnosis and Treatment:

ADVERTISEMENT

The rise in preeclampsia cases is compounded by challenges in timely diagnosis and access to appropriate healthcare. Many women in remote areas face barriers to regular antenatal care, leading to delayed or missed diagnoses. Limited access to skilled healthcare providers and essential medications further exacerbate the challenges in managing preeclampsia.

Healthcare professionals also highlight the strain on the country’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural areas where facilities may lack the necessary equipment and expertise to handle severe cases of preeclampsia. Adequate training and resources are crucial to building the capacity of healthcare providers to address this growing health concern.

In response to the rising prevalence, local health authorities are ramping up efforts to educate communities about the signs and risks of preeclampsia. Antenatal clinics are being equipped to conduct routine blood pressure checks, a key component in early detection, and community health workers are being trained to raise awareness and facilitate timely referrals.

Health experts and advocacy groups are calling for a comprehensive national strategy to address the preeclampsia burden including increased investment in maternal healthcare, improved infrastructure, and the implementation of evidence-based practices to manage and prevent preeclampsia-related complications.

As Uganda grapples with the escalating prevalence of preeclampsia, urgent and concerted efforts are needed to safeguard the health of expectant mothers. The government, in collaboration with healthcare stakeholders, must prioritize maternal health initiatives, ensuring that every woman, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, has access to quality antenatal care and timely interventions to combat this growing health challenge.