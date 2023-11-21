Supporters of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba under the MK Movement haver blasted National Unity Platform(NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine over his recent comments in regards the Kyabazinga wedding.

A day after the wedding, Kyagulanyi told his party supporters that he was stopped from attending the function on orders of Gen Muhoozi and President Museveni.

“I was told that Mr. Museveni, his security, and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba ordered that I should not attend the royal wedding. As you all saw, I didn’t attend the wedding, but we continue to congratulate Busoga kingdom and wish the Kabazinga and Inhebantu happy marriage, “he said.

Speaking in response to these comments, MK Movement chairperson and Igara East MP, Michael Mawanda described as childish, the claims by Kyagulanyi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would like to request our brother the leader of the National Unity Platform to stop the polities of name calling, insults and telling lies about people who seemingly disagree with his political views. He should know that Ugandans have long moved away from the politics of blackmail, idle talk and theatre,” Mawanda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He insisted that Gen Muhoozi and President Museveni were not in any way related to the organization of the Busoga royal wedding.

“Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba had nothing to do with Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s absence at the royal wedding simply because he was neither on the organizing committee nor was he the one issuing invitation cards. He was also invited like other guests. The discretion to invite guests was by the hosts and not Gen Mahoozi Kainerugaba.”

Balaam Baruhagara, another leader in the MK Movement asked Kyagulanyi to “find other reasons to use as to why he did not attend” Kyabazinga’s wedding other than using Gen Muhoozi as a scapegoat.

Barugahara warned Kyagulanyi against playing cheap and childish politics.

“For long, together with his NUP party, they have resorted to attacking and insulting anybody who challenges their views and deeds. They started with attacking the Katikkiro of Buganda and the Nabagereka accusing them of deliberately refusing to take His Highness the Kabaka of Buganda for treatment, they went on and demonstrated in the US where the Former Speaker of Parliament of Uganda had been flown out for treatment. They have now resorted to insulting His Highness the Kyabazinga and the people of Busoga.”

“ This behavior is unacceptable both traditionally and in the present day modern times, therefore there is no need for Ssentamu to abuse the Kyabazinga for not inviting him to the royal wedding.”

The leaders of the MK Movement asked Kyagulanyi to apologise for his comments that they said didn’t augur well .