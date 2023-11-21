Arthur Katanga, the son to Henry Katanga has challenged an application by one Barnabas Taremwa to have a court inquest into the death of the businessman.

Katanga was found dead in the morning of November, 2 in the bedroom of his matrimonial home in Mbuya under unclear circumstances.

Consequently, Taremwa asked court for an inquest into the businessman’s death citing contradictory statements regarding the death which have made rounds since November 2.

However, in reply to the application, Arthur Katanga says the application has been filed before the wrong division of the High Court and the same ought to have been filed before the Criminal Division whereas the two applicants have no locus to institute the current application under the provisions of the Inquest Act.

“ The affidavit in support of the application is riddled with hearsay evidence to which none of the applicants can directly testify. The application was filed prematurely and mala-fide since investigations

into the death are still ongoing,” Arthur Katanga says.

He notes that on November, 2, his father died in very tragic circumstances that have caused himself and the immediate family great and indescribable pain, trauma and anguish that he says the applicants seek to capitalize and cannibalize upon.

“ I have very carefully read the dramatic application and the supporting affidavit of Barnabas Taremwa which the applicants broadcast widely on social media and note that it is full of innuendos, falsehoods and mis-statements.”

He noted that Taremwa presents a picture of him being a close relative or a person who was very close to his father which he says is not entirely true, noting that he has also spearheaded a smear campaign against their family in the media, has directly interfered with the investigations of Katanga’s death and directed it in a particular way and seeks to use this application to increase pressure on the authorities .

“My mother was admitted to IHK hospital where she underwent emergency surgery to save her life and has had three surgeries and has since been examined by the Police surgeon himself as part of a police investigation. The allegations that she was whisked away to be booked into a hospital and did it by jumping over my father’s dead body are false, painful and seek to make light our sad situation.”

Arthur Katanga says the police pathologist carried out a postmortem on Katanga’s body and assured the family that they were entitled to a copy of the postmortem but after repeated requests for the same, they were told it was still subject of investigation and still a top secret.

“In the instant application the applicants not only state the cause of death, and the position of the bullet but also specifically list the doctors who carried out the postmortem clearly showing that Barnabas Taremwa procured a copy of my father’s post-mortem report from certain criminal elements in the police force.”

“ I know that Taremwa through proxies including his daughter, purportedly acting on behalf of my grandmother and through other lawyers he instructed and hired caused to be published pictures of my father’s dead body first in court documents in the family division. These pictures could only have been taken by a police scene of crimes officer (SOCO) and handed over to Taremwa by the same elements of the Uganda Police Force.”

Arthur Katanga says it is clear that Barnabas Taremwa is interfering with the investigation into businessman Katanga’s death , adding that the said inquest is meant to rip apart the family of the deceased businessman.

“I know that this application will serve no useful purpose except trying to bring deeper wounds, more trauma and pain to our family just as we try to pick up the pieces of this very personal tragedy that we face and further seeks to embarrass a number of people who attended my father’s funeral with the sole purpose of making them shun the orphans and family of the late Henry Katanga and to further to make a media circus and theater of the tragedy which befall our family.”

He has consequently asked court to dismiss the application for inquest into his father’s death.