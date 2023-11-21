Seventy-six pupils at the Uganda School for the Deaf have been awarded certificates for successfully completing a week-long information and communication technology (ICT) training, a transformative initiative facilitated by MTN Uganda’s corporate social responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, under the acclaimed MTN Internet Bus program.

This strategic endeavor represents a significant milestone in MTN’s commitment to ensuring that every learner, irrespective of their abilities, is equipped with essential ICT skills to thrive in the digital age.

Since its inauguration in 2016, the MTN Internet Bus initiative has traversed 125 schools and communities across 75 districts, positively impacting a remarkable 42,567 learners.

The primary focus of this initiative is to prepare learners and teachers for the challenges of the digital age, emphasizing essential computer usage and internet skills crucial for research and community development.

Juliet Nsubuga, the General Manager for wholesale and carrier services at MTN Uganda, said during the certificate award ceremony on Saturday that the comprehensive training covered fundamental aspects of ICT, including computer basics, keyboard and mouse skills, file management, and an introduction to Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

She said the learners also gained hands-on experience in creating and using emails, understanding Google tools, internet research, online safety, and filling online forms.

“This ICT training underscores MTN’s belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, ensuring that all individuals thrive in this ongoing 4th industrial revolution,” she stated.

Ms. Nsubuga emphasized the immense potential of ICT to transform communities, playing a pivotal role in driving the country’s economic growth and development.

This development comes at the time statistics from World Bank reveals that Uganda has the youngest age structure globally, with 77 percent of its population under the age of 30. Yet youth unemployment in the country stands at a staggering 64% to 70%, with up to 400,000 young people entering the job market annually for a mere 9,000 jobs.

Juliet Tumuhairwe, the head mistress for the Uganda School for the Deaf congratulated MTN for the initiative aimed at equipping learners with ICT skills.

MTN Uganda’s commitment to ICT in education extends beyond specific training sessions. Through its Digital Access Program, MTN Foundation continues to support ICT education for disabled learners in various schools through provision of essential ICT equipment such as computers, projectors, printers, sound amplifiers, power backup, and a dedicated maintenance plan for one year.

For instance, Ngora School for the Deaf and Salaama School for the Blind have already received well-furnished ICT computer labs, while Masaka School for the Deaf, Hornby High School Kabale, and Gulu High School eagerly anticipate commissioning their computer labs this month.

The company’s dedication is further manifested in its role in establishing over 42 ICT labs in various educational institutions across the country. This commitment extends to supporting six technical institutes, including Amelo Technical Institute in Adjumani District, St. Simon Peter’s Vocational Training Centre in Hoima District, and St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic in Moroto District.