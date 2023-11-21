By Job Ronny Okot

In a disturbing turn of events, Apaa is gripped by fresh tension as 74 houses were set ablaze, leaving three individuals severely injured in an overnight attack.

The clash stems from the longstanding feud between the Madi and Acholi tribes, both vying for ownership of the disputed 40-square-mile Apaa Land.

The Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Gen. Wilson Mbadi, swiftly arrived in Apaa to assess the aftermath of the attack and seek a lasting resolution to the protracted conflict between the Madi and Acholi tribes.

“I am here to assess the situation and work towards finding a lasting solution to the conflict that has plagued Apaa. We need to address the root causes to ensure peace for the communities involved,” Mbadi noted.

Residents of Apaa are blaming the government for the ongoing conflict, citing a failure to resolve the dispute over the 40-square-mile land.

“The situation persists because of the government’s inability to resolve the conflict. We need a lasting solution to end the cycle of violence,” lamented a resident, Abyola P’ngut.

The Deputy RPC West Nile, Joseph Mwesige, confirmed the recent attack, disclosing that three individuals were severely injured, and 74 houses were burnt, resulting in millions worth of property destroyed.

“The situation in Apaa is grave, with numerous houses burnt and people injured. Attempts to settle the land dispute have been futile, and it’s not the first time such violence has occurred,” Mwesigye noted.

There are claims that security officers, including the police, might be exacerbating the conflict by allegedly supporting the Madi communities in Apaa.

“There are concerns about the involvement of security officers in fueling the conflict. This aspect needs thorough investigation to ascertain the truth.”

Brig. Gen. Michael Kabango, the Fourth Division Commander, issued a stern warning to the Madi community, urging them to refrain from continuous attacks for the sake of peace.

“If peace is to prevail, the Madi community must desist from these continuous attacks. We need cooperation to maintain stability in the region.” asserted Gen Micheal Kabango

The tribal conflict in Apaa dates back to October 2017 when the Local Government minister, Tom Butime, declared the disputed 40-square-mile land to be in Adjumani instead of Amuru.

The situation remains volatile, requiring immediate attention and a comprehensive approach to address the root causes and ensure lasting peace in Apaa.