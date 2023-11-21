The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has unveiled critical insights into the intricate web of funding sustaining the notorious Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

According to ATMIS leadership, the financial roots of Al-Shabaab extend like a cobweb, originating from the Middle East and intricately connecting regions, including South Africa.

For over 16 years, AMISOM and ATMIS have relentlessly pursued Al-Shabaab, a group responsible for terrorizing Somalia and neighbouring countries such as Uganda and Kenya.

The international community, including the United Nations, has closely monitored these efforts to neutralize the threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of ATMIS, stated.

“As governments pool resources to counter Al-Shabaab, we must ask: where does this group derive its financial strength?”

ATMIS contends that the Al-Shabaab funding network is like a complex cobweb, with financial support flowing from the Middle East through South Africa and back to other areas.

Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, UPDF Spokesperson, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of the funding mechanisms fuelling the extremist group.

In a strategic move, ATMIS is now focusing on establishing a quick reaction force to effectively neutralize Al-Shabaab.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef highlighted the urgency, stating,

“We are committed to dismantling the financial backbone of Al-Shabaab and ensuring swift responses to thwart their activities.”

Brigadier General Omola Gaetano Peter, Sector One Commander for ATMIS, emphasized the importance of a united effort in tackling this menace.

“We recognize the gravity of the situation and are mobilizing international support to address the root causes of Al-Shabaab’s funding network,” he said.

As ATMIS approaches its drawdown from Somalia, the peacekeeping entity is initiating a shape-in and clearance operation to eradicate the jihadist group. Colonel Charles Asiimwe, Battle Group 37 Commander at ATMIS, emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach in bringing lasting stability to the region.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef called for dialogue among Somalis, underscoring the need for a collaborative effort to pave the way for lasting peace.

The unveiling of Al-Shabaab’s funding intricacies marks a crucial step in the ongoing mission to eliminate this extremist threat and restore stability to the region.