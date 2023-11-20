The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) hosted the Regional Cyber Security Summit for Africa 2023.

The summit, themed “Enhancing National Cyber Security Frameworks with International Cyber Security Standards – CDC Framework and Transition Strategies,” brought together experts and authorities to address the escalating digital threats.

UCC’s Executive Director, Irene Kaggwa, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Remember a chain is as strong as its weakest link.”

She highlighted the interconnected nature of today’s world, stressing the paramount importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding data, finances, and privacy, as well as protecting the integrity of digital infrastructure and services.

The summit coincided with the release of the latest Police Annual Crime Report for 2022, revealing a staggering increase in cybercrime cases in Uganda.

According to the report, a total of Shs19.2 billion was stolen in cybercrimes, marking a 10.8% rise from the 256 cases reported in 2020 to 286 cases in 2022.

As Uganda faces this growing digital threat, the summit aims to establish comprehensive strategies aligned with international cyber security standards, particularly the CDC Framework.

Authorities and experts are collaborating to strengthen national cyber security frameworks and transition strategies to effectively counter the evolving tactics of cybercriminals.

The Executive Director’s call to action resonates as a wake-up call for individuals, businesses, and the government to collectively fortify the nation’s defenses against cyber threats.