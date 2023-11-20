Exam body, UNEB has noted that there has been a smooth start to the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education(UACE) exams that have entered the second week today.

UNEB spokesperson, Jenniffer Kalule Musamba told journalists on Monday there have not been any major incidents in the last series of the three sets of national exams for this year.

“There has been no leakage of our papers due to our vigilance. We have had other forms of malpractice like impersonation, external assistance and our security teams are handling,” Kalule said.

She however warned UACE candidates and members of the public against getting involved in any form of exam practice or else they risk paying between shs20 million and shs40 million in fine or imprisonment between five and 10 years depending on the offence.

“UACE candidates are hereby reminded that they are adults and therefore can be tried in courts of law. Adults aiding and abetting malpractice either by omission or commission will be tried under section 36 of the UNEB Act 2021.”

A total of A total of 110,569 are sitting their final Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams this year from 2,103 examination centres around the country.

Of the candidates,43% (47,227) are females, while 57% (631,342) are males.