People in the Busoga sub-region have beseeched the Queen of Busoga (Inhebantu) Her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi to start with shaping girls as a way of constructing a successful generation of mothers.

Busoga Sub-Region has been on the high heels of teenage pregnancies and early marriages and the matter turned even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of girls dropped out of schools while others contracted sexually transmitted infections.

This comes after the Busoga Royal Wedding that happened over the weekend in Jinja.

The solemnization of her marriage marked the beginning of Mutesi’s journey as the Inebantu of Busoga the title given to the queen consort to the Kyabazinga of Busoga.

It’s from this point of view that attracted the leaders in Mayuge and Busoga at large to ask the newly wedded Queen of Busoga Jovia Mutesi to put more girl children empowerment programs through Obwa Kyabazinga bwa Busoga in a bid to end challenges they face in communities such as school dropouts, child marriages among others.

Records from the United Nations Population Fund-UNFPA as of 2021 rated Mayuge and Kamuli as some of the districts having the highest teenage pregnancy cases in the country.

Kamuli recorded 6,535 whereas Mayuge registered 6,205 teenage pregnancies.

Mwanja Mary also a mother to the Inhebantu says that most teenage mothers lose their future career plans due to a lack of support from both their parents and communities after delivery, which is disadvantageous for them to excel in life like their male peers.

The available statistics indicate that 27% of the girls between the ages of 15-19 have been getting pregnant annually over the years, efforts to reduce this figure have been frustrating due to the information gaps created by COVID-19.

However, leaders in the area are optimistic that with Busoga getting the new Queen she will put more programs in a bid to end challenges girl children face in communities such as school dropouts, and child marriages among others.