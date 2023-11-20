President Museveni has charged Muslim leaders in Bunyoro-Toro with the responsibility of encouraging Muslims in the region to actively participate in government-led poverty alleviation programs.

He emphasized the importance of empowering Muslim communities to contribute financially to Islamic initiatives, including the construction of mosques, schools, and healthcare facilities.

These directives were issued during the formal installation of Sheikh Ghalib Talib Amooti as the official regional assistant to the Mufti overseeing the Bunyoro-Toro Muslim region.

The President’s message was conveyed by Wilson Muruli Mukasa, the Minister of Public Service, during a well-attended ceremony at the historic Muslim hill of Bwikya in the heart of Hoima Oil City.

President Museveni highlighted the potential impact of financially empowered Muslim households on the growth of Islamic faith within communities.

The ceremony kicked off with a lively procession featuring a brass band and convoys of students from Muslim-based schools in Hoima Oil City.

Museveni commended Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, for stabilizing the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and fostering development within the Muslim community.

Sheikh Mubaje explained the rationale behind appointing Regional Assistants, stressing the need for qualified individuals to supervise religious and developmental activities across different districts.

Acknowledging government support for the UMSC, especially in funding the revision of the UMSC Constitution and facilitating nationwide Muslim elections, Mubaje urged the newly appointed Regional Assistant, Sheikh Ghalib, to prioritize godliness, unity, and development.

Emphasizing cooperation with the government and other religious denominations under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), Mubaje underscored the importance of providing children with both religious and secular education.

Hadji Abbas Sekyanzi Muluubya, the UMSC Secretary General, praised the Mufti’s vision and encouraged collaboration on the UMSC’s ten-year strategic development plan.

He invited Sheikh Ghalib to work closely with all developmental partners and seek advice from elders and fellow Regional Assistants.

Expressing gratitude for the entrusted responsibility, Sheikh Ghalib took the Oaths of Allegiance and Secrecy following the ceremony, guided by the UMSC Electoral Commission’s returning officer for the Bunyoro-Toro Regional office.