In a bid to combat looming food shortages, Ministers Marry Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu have re-emerged in Karamoja, affirming their commitment to agricultural revitalization. Their long-awaited return marks a renewed effort to address pressing challenges facing the region

“Our commitment is to combat food insecurity through agricultural initiatives in Karamoja,” Nandutu said.

During their visit to NARO NABUIN and Namalu Prison Farms, the Ministers unveiled ambitious investments aimed at improving crop and animal production.

“As a Ministry, we allocated a significant amount of money, one billion, as support to NARO Nabuin and Namalu Prison farm. These resources have enabled NARO to conduct research to bolster agricultural production in Karamoja,” Kitutu remarked.

At Namalu Prison farm, the Karamoja Affairs Ministers accompanied journalists on a tour of the facility, where several tons of maize are currently stored, awaiting distribution to districts in Karamoja affected by food security.

“The food production here at Namalu Prison farm is one of the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs investment in the region. This will provide imminent relief for districts facing food insecurity as well as areas ravaged by recent elephant-induced crop destruction, notably Abim and Karenga,” Kitutu told the Nile Post.

“We’re dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by the people of Karamoja. Food security is a priority,” Nandutu added

The Ministers’ extended absence, stemming from past controversies surrounding iron sheet procurement, momentarily distanced them from Karamoja.

However, their reappearance signals a resurgence of hope in a region grappling with fragility

“As a ministry, we have invested a lot of money to help the region end food insecurity. All these were not being shown, because of the recent diversions,” Minister Kitutu said, referring to the iron sheets scandal.

Notably, local leaders were conspicuously absent during the ministers’ visit.

Instead, the focus was directed toward collaborating closely with security agencies, as they toured implementations to address food insecurity.

Nevertheless, the ministers’ return to the region symbolizes a significant stride towards rejuvenating agriculture and instilling hope in a region yearning for stability and development