Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has clarified his non-attendance at the recent Kyabazinga royal wedding over the weekend, attributing his absence to frustrations imposed by the regime.

This clarification came as party leaders, supporters, and the families of victims gathered at NUP headquarters in Makerere Kavule to commemorate lives lost during the 2018 Arua by-election, where Yasin Kawuma, the driver of NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, was fatally shot.

During the gathering, prayers were offered for those allegedly killed by the regime, as well as for those who were abducted or are still missing.

Kyagulanyi claimed that he was prevented from attending the royal wedding by the regime.

“I was told that Mr. Museveni, his security, and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba ordered that I should not attend the royal wedding. As you all saw, I didn’t attend the wedding, but we continue to congratulate Busoga kingdom and wish the Kabazinga and Inhebantu happy marriage, “he stated.

He explained that the commemorative prayers for past events, where his supporters were abducted, killed, or still missing, were initially scheduled for Saturday but had to be rescheduled due to the Busoga Royal Wedding.

Kyagulanyi highlighted the significance of the wedding day, stating, “We decided not to proceed with the program of praying for the people who have been killed because of the Kabazinga Royal wedding, which is equally a very important day in the history of this country.”

Kyagulanyi congratulated the Busoga kingdom for reaching this milestone and extended his best wishes to the Kabazinga and Inhebantu for the successful function.

He mentioned that he and his team were invited by the Kingdom premier of Busoga Joseph Muvawala to attend the wedding publicly, and despite being out of the country, he made sure to return before the wedding day to participate in the event.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, married Jovia Mutesi, who became the Inhebantu (Queen) at Christ Cathedral Bugembe without any major incidents.

The event, attended by various dignitaries, including Vice President Jessica Alupo, was highlighted by a procession of the couple led by Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

The Archbishop emphasised the significance of traditional marriage and celebrated the union of the Kyabazinga and his Queen amid a congregation of political figures, public figures, and royalty from Uganda and beyond.