President Museveni has directed that each kingdom in Uganda gets facilitated with shs60 million per month.

The directive was communicated by the deputy speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa during the wedding reception for Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Jovia Mutesi at Igenge Palace, in Jinja City on Saturday.

“The president made a directive that the Kingdom must be well facilitated, let’s go and implement the President’s directive of giving each Kingdom Shs60. I promise on behalf of all members of Parliament that the directive will be implemented because after here we are going to work it out,”Tayebwa said.

The directive will see Buganda, Bunyoro, Acholi, Tooro, Busoga, Rwenzururu and Bamasaba benefit from the shs60 million facilitation.

