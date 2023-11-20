The Archbishop of Uganda the most Rev. Dr. Kazimba Mugalu has consecrated and officially enthroned Rt Rev Paul Hannington Ssuubi as the first Bishop of the newly created East Busoga Diocese which was carved out of Busoga Diocese. This brings the total to three Dioceses in the Busoga sub-region and the 39th Diocese under the Church of Uganda.

It was joy and happiness at Naluwerere Primary School playground in Bugiri Municipality as Christians and the clergy witnessed the consecration and official enthronement of Rt Rev Paul Hannington Ssuubi as the first Bishop of the newly created East Busoga Diocese.

The colourful function which attracted several members of the House of Bishops was presided over by the Archbishop of Uganda the Most Rev. Dr. Kazimba Mugalu.

As by law under the Church, the Bishop-elect first undertook an oath to serve the Church of Uganda faithfully.

In his speech, the Archbishop of Uganda Dr. Kazimba Mugalu encouraged Christians in East Busoga to work with the new Bishop to develop the newly born Diocese.

Bishop Hannington Suubi who shall oversee two districts including Bugiri and Namayingo, in his acceptance speech pointed out key areas of focus during his pastoral work.

In his message read by the 1st Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, President Museveni congratulated Bishop Hannington Ssuubi for this milestone and encouraged him to use his pastoral authority to empower Christians

Leaders in Busoga applauded the Church of Uganda for creating more Dioceses.