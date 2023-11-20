The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has urged members of Parliament not to be arm-twisted to return to parliament unless the government produces their missing supporters.

Kyagulanyi was speaking at a commemoration ceremony of the November 2020 riot victims who lost their lives.

It was an outpouring of sad emotions as the families of the November 2020 riot victims remembered and narrated the ordeals as a result of the absence of their own. Three years down the road, the wounded hearts of the bereaved families are still fresh.

Kyagulanyi followed by the bereaved families laid wreaths at a memorial wall printed with their pictures and names.

The groups also consisted of families of those whose people have not seen since, one of the reasons the opposition in Parliament is boycotting sitings. The clergy from the Christian and Muslim faiths led the prayers.

Here, Bobi warned leaders especially MPs to desist from betrayal and to always reflect on their comrades who have lost lives.

He in the same vein advised MPs not to be intimidated to step foot in parliament before the government produces their lost supporters.

Other NUP leaders say they have used all means possible including courts of law and the Human Rights Commission to find their supporters but all in vain.

Matters of the missing persons have been the subject of intense debate on the floor of Parliament which prompted the opposition politicians to boycott and walk out during plenary sittings on several occasions. The government is however due to give its report in one month.