Delegates at the 55th African Airlines Association AFRAA have underscored the need for environmental sustainability in Airline Management and promised to work collaboratively with the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre to curb the vice of smuggling of wildlife using air transport.

Delegates from over 50 global airlines arrived at the Uganda Wildlife Education Center as the point of first contact in dances and celebrations.

These were then given a tour around the Centre to appreciate Ugandan’s beauty and wildlife.

Officials at the airline explained why they purposefully chose UWEC to be the point of first contact.

At the three-day general assembly, issues of African Airlines profitability, airline safety, and a single African Transport Market (SAATM) will be discussed.

The animals are here for different purposes, but some are endangered species. Some of these are poached for their valuable items and elephants for example are at high risk.

The Senior Marketing and Business Development Officer at UWEC Tadeo K Bwire believes that collaboration with airlines will complement their efforts to curb illicit wildlife trade.

All airlines globally are striving hard to cut emissions by upgrading to newer birds as they also engage in planting trees.

The aviation industry is said to contribute $72.5 billion to Africa’s GDP, and across the continent, it supports 6.8 million jobs.