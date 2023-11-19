“Rwenzori- Source of Life”, a documentary film which featured the King of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru has won the 2023 gold award at New York Festivals.

New York Festivals honours creative and story telling excellence worldwide.

Produced by Aner Extebarria Moral, the “Rwenzori- Source of Life” was shot last year in the ranges of the Rwenzori, the highest mountain in Uganda.

The film features King Oyo, who, in August 2022, accomplished his childhood dream to summit the Margherita, the highest peak of Rwenzori.

In the film, King Oyo summited the mountain, 5,109 meters above the ground and experienced the breathtaking glaciers and the natural biodiversity of the ranges.

It is worth noting that there have been increased concerns that if melting of the Rwenzori highest peak Margherita glacier persists at its present rate, the glacier is expected to disappear by the year 2040.

In the documentary, King Oyo advocates for Climate action, protection of the biodiverse Rwenzori mountain ecosystem to save the glacier. He also calls for inclusive growth of the Rwenzori neighbouring communities.

“And this is how a giant has let me make real the dream of my life. Letting me reach his life source, to show all our people where upon our lives depend. A treasure that we must all protect. Before its lost forever,” King Oyo says.

The film targets adventure tourism enthusiasts, climate change activists as well development partners across the world.

The Rwenzori lies in western Uganda along the Uganda-Congo border.

The equatorial snow peaks include the third highest point in Africa, while the lower slopes are blanketed in moorland, bamboo, and rich, moist montane forest.