The Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives has urged Ugandans to always prioritise buying locally produced goods as a way of supporting local industries.

Speaking during this year’s People’s Choice Quality Awards at Speke Resort in Munyonyo, Bahati said buying locally produced goods will ensure creation of jobs for fellow Ugandans and build the economy.

He also expressed happiness at the capacity of local companies to produce goods which were previously imported which he said will help the economy grow and move away from dependence.

“It is great to witness how Ugandan companies are participating in implementing President Museveni’s vision of import substitution and export promotion strategy. With this, our country will grow rapidly,” Bahati said.

The awards

During the awards, several companies, individuals and businesses were awarded for excellence in various sectors and these were chosen by Ugandans.

In the category of personal care products, Movit Products Limited was the overall winner, whereas in the real estate developer’s category, Muhammad Kamoga of Kamoga Property Consultant Limited emerged winner.

Horeb Services Limited was awarded the best labour recruitment company among others.

Speaking shortly after being handed the award, Muhammad Kamoga of Kamoga Property Consultants Limited said it was a vote of confidence into the company.

“The award is a testament to the trust that Ugandans have in us as their real estate developers of choice. We pledge to continue serving them well.”