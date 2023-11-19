Law enforcers with in Kampala Capital City Authority have blamed interference as the reason why the body has failed to clear the city of street children.

While reviewing the progress of the Kampala Capital City Child Protection Ordinance 2022, law enforcers alleged that some members of parliament have hindered the implementation of the law by being at the frontline of gearing the presence of street children especially from the Napak district.

Law enforcers further add that they receive calls from certain members of parliament to free rescued street children claiming to have an attachment with them even after court has ruled their return to legal homes or back to their home districts.

Member of Parliament Kilak South, Gilbert Olanya says these are not just mere allegations from law enforcers but rather an issue of concern adding that some members of parliament own NGO’S and therefore use street children as bet for investors.

However, Member of Parliament Dodoth North, Kaabong district Komol Joseph dismissed the claims saying that MPs also agree with KCCA that street children need to be removed from the city.

The Kampala Capital City Child Protection Ordinance 2022 criminalizes children loitering in public places, begging or soliciting, vending or hawking and bans the sale of alcohol and drugs to children.

Anybody who contravenes with the law is imprisoned for six months or pay a fine of two currency points (about sh40,000). A currency point is equivalent to sh20,000.