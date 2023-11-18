The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has expressed its commitment to building a strong rapport and collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure effective service delivery and increased revenue across the country.

Musinguzi emphasized the importance of excellent service and customer satisfaction, stating that the organisation will strive for exceptional service delivery to ensure customer contentment.

He made these remarks during the ongoing Customer Appreciation Week, dedicated to all valued taxpayers who may have outstanding dues with the authority in various aspects.

This initiative allows the authority to engage with stakeholders, address concerns related to the tax body, assess its performance, and develop strategies to overcome challenges faced by both parties.

Musinguzi has always been interested in understanding the connection between high compliance levels and customer satisfaction.

He stated, “As an organization, we will actively encourage taxpayer compliance by providing them with satisfactory service that leaves them with no choice but to pay their fair share of tax.”

He expressed gratitude to taxpayers for fulfilling their tax obligations and commended them for their commitment to transforming Uganda and making it self-sufficient.

He said to transition into a service-oriented organization, URA must carefully listen to customer feedback and ideas on how to improve their service offerings.

Musinguzi revealed that the authority is tirelessly expanding its services across the country, urging taxpayers to expect consistent high-quality service delivery.

Various initiatives have been implemented to ensure easy access to services and revenue generation without unnecessary hardships.

Musinguzi urged all stakeholders to promptly report problems to the authority, emphasising the importance of resolving issues to ensure efficient operations and prevent business losses.

“I want to express my deep and sincere gratitude to you and the entire taxpaying community for your sacrifice and dedication to our national development,” he said.

He pledged to continue providing simplified, timely, reliable, and convenient revenue services at the lowest possible cost.

“This means you can expect consistently high-quality service characterized by easy access to all our service points, simplified business processes, transparency, integrity, and timely issue resolution,”he said.

Based on previous feedback, URA has made progressive improvements to their service platforms and processes, including upgrading their web portal, ledgers, and communication platforms.

“I welcome your ideas on how we can continuously enhance our services. We can only transition to a service-oriented organization by attentively listening to your feedback and suggestions for improvement,” added Musinguzi.

Alisious Kakooza, an engineer, commended URA for excellent service delivery but expressed concern about the government’s utilization of tax revenue.

“Nobody willingly hands their properties to a thief; the thief comes at night with a gun and takes the property. URA should inform the government about the allocation of our money, so it doesn’t appear as if the government is stealing from us. If it continues to feel that way, we will wait until the thief comes with a gun (tax collection).”

“We want to see that the government is providing us with services. We will pay our taxes without resistance,” he added.

Another taxpayer complained about the complicated URA service system, stating that many people struggle to understand it.

“We can easily obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN), but after that, the rest becomes complicated. You need to educate us more about your system; otherwise, we cannot file our returns,”