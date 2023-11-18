The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has issued a directive to all Heads of Centres, instructing them to form taskforces responsible for ensuring the integrity of examinations.

The decision aims to prevent malpractices and ensure the smooth administration of exams, as stated by Onesmus Oyesigye, the Board’s Executive Secretary.

Under the UBTEB Regulations of 2019, UBTEB is responsible for ensuring the proper conduct of examinations.

“The composition of the taskforce will vary depending on the size of the institution but may include the Academic Registrar or Director of Studies, the staff in charge of examinations, and other individuals assisting with exam logistics, such as preparing examination rooms, laboratories, and workshops,” he explained.

O Oyesigye encourages all heads of centres to adhere to the rules and regulations regarding examination conduct, and urges all candidates to abstain from engaging in any form of malpractice.

“Any involvement in malpractices will result in severe penalties, including the cancellation of all results for the entire semester, imprisonment, or caution,” he added.

A total of 102,132 candidates have registered for the UBTEB November/December 2023 examination series.

Compared to the 64,387 candidates registered for the July-August 2023 examination series, this represents a significant increase of 58.6%, marking the highest number of candidates since the COVID-19 lockdown, according to Onesmus Oyesigye (CPA).

Out of these candidates, 34,822 are female and 67,310 are male, indicating a positive trend in the enrollment of female candidates in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Uganda

Phase one of the examinations began on Friday, November 17, 2023, with the briefing of all candidates, while phase two examinations are scheduled to commence on December 1, 2023 and conclude on December 15, 2023, at 624 examination centers across the country.

In line with promoting inclusive education, the Board has also registered 481 candidates with special needs (298 male and 183 female) pursuing various TVET professions. Of these candidates, 95 will require special accommodations.

Oyesigye revealed that the special needs cases include Dyslexia, Visual impairment (blindness), Hearing impairment (deafness), and Physical disabilities. These candidates will receive special examination arrangements, such as sign language interpreters, transcribers, or an additional 30 minutes of exam time.

To ensure the security and vigilance of the examinations, a total of 750 reconnoiters have been deployed for all phases of the exams.

“Due to the practical and hands-on nature of some modules, the Board will deploy 2,685 practical assessors and verifiers to conduct on-spot assessments of candidates in their respective fields of study,” he added.

Janet Museveni, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, recently commended the increasing number of female candidates in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) professions, emphasizing the progress made towards achieving gender equity.

“This achievement is commendable, and we hope to see more Ugandan youth enrolling in TVET programs to acquire practical skills. I have seen in documentary clips a young girl in charge of Marine at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority,” she said.

She encouraged both boys and girls to take an interest in TVET programs, as the skills gained can enable them to start income-generating projects or secure gainful employment.