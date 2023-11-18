Happy Busoga Royal Wedding Day! The King is officializing a few things today. Sex sessions are now official and a right. Hallejjuah. We all deserve to have sex as Kings and Queens to celebrate.

Women tonight is the night to submit to your Kings. Deliver that sex session on a golden platter. Give it to him the way he wants to have it. Whatever style he asks for, give it to him. No questions asked.

Give him all kinds of grey. Submit to his desires and crazy ideas. If he has always wanted to see you in cuffs, tonight is the night. Grant his wishes tonight. Go all out to make sure he is a happy King.

Role-playing is something you want to try tonight. Dress up if you have to. Let him remove that gomesi and find you ready for him with nothing inside. Drip for him. Kings are busy people, be ready for him so that he does have to spend at of time getting you ready.

Like the queen that you are tonight, deliver everything with class and grace. Keep the teeth away when you go down on him. Keep it clean and only nasty when he demands for it.

Until your man cums don’t even think about moving an inch. Some women give up after they cum and they just leave their men wanting more. That shouldn’t happen tonight. You shall not get tired today. You will be strong for your King.

And now to the King, make your Queen a priority. Her orgasm is paramount. A satisfied Queen projects happiness. If the woman is sorted sexually, you will be a happy man. Every bitter woman is not getting some.

Make her moan in ecstasy. Make her call your name begging you not to let go. Make her cry with pleasure. Good sex makes a woman glow. Your Queen’s peace of mind begins with how happy you make her in between the sheets.

Slide inside her and make her cum over and over again without coming out. Until you feel her fingers dig deep into your skin, you are not doing enough. Until her legs shake, you have not hit the right spot.

Make every stroke about her. Make her insides turn upside down. Make her scream and beg for more.

Till next time, congrats Busoga. Let the sex begin.