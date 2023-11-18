President Museveni will later today, Saturday inspect the roads and venues to host the upcoming 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G77) + China Summits in January next year.

According to sources at State House, Museveni will tour Kampala roads, Entebbe International Airport, Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo and all other venues for the two summits.

The development comes amid reports of serious delays in preparations, two months to the summits.

However, on Tuesday, the chief organizer of the summits, Lucy Nakyobe allayed any fears, saying everything is moving according to plan.

“I want to assure everyone that the country is very secure to receive and host the guests coming here for the two summits in January. Everything is ready to receive our guests,”Nakyobe said.

She said construction of the multipurpose convention centre is on course and will be ready in time for the two summits whereas government has mobilized requisite vehicles for the two summits to add to the 140 SUVs donated by China which are already in the country.

“On works and infrastructure, government has embarked on the road repairs and maintenance works in preparation for works, improvement in drainage systems, flood management and street lighting around the city and on Entebbe Road and we hope this will be ready by January.”

Nakyobe further explained that local governments involved including Makindye Ssaabagabo, Kajjansi, Entebbe and Katabi town councils have been fully engaged in the beautification and maintenance ahead of the two summits.

KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka said her administration has kicked off several works in form of road refurbishment, decongestion of roads, street lighting and management of solid waste.

“We have had two major spots on Munyonyo road where there has been a lot of flooding at Auto Spa and Soya Bbunga and we are ensuring they are dealt with. We are dealing with these places comprehensively and other areas towards the venue. We are focusing on working on approximately 15km along 10 roads,” Kisaka said.

She mentioned Mukwano road, Press House Road, Ggaba road, Cape Road, Salaama road, Mobutu Road, Prince Badru Kakungulu road, UCB Rise, Seriiso road and Tankhill road as those targeted for repair and maintenance.

“We are asking all Kampala dwellers that in the spirit of African culture, they should deal with their frontages by painting and ensuring their fronts are not congested. We have teams put in place to support the clearing of frontages. On solid waste management, we are availing dustbins to avoid dumping of rubbish in spaces. Let disposal of solid waste be done in proper manner,”Kisaka said.

Uganda will host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G77) + China Summits between January 15 and 20 and 21 and 23 respectively which will bring together leaders from around the world to address pressing global issues and foster cooperation among nations.