Aside from the pomp, the chariot, the blue royal robes, the fleet of posh cars, the angelic voices of the choir, the warm smiles, the glittering decor and the general feeling of happiness in everyone’s bosom, the Kyabazinga of Busoga has this afternoon married Jovia Mutesi who becomes the Inhebantu (Queen) at Christ Cathedral Bugembe without event.

The event whose build-up has been overshadowed by an estranged woman, Alison Nadiope who claims to be the officially wedded wife of the Kyabazinga, started with a few glitches and climaxed with a procession by the couple in full glare of thousands of pairs of eyes.

The event started with Gabula setting off from his father’s house in Bugabula Palace, clad in a blue jacket and cultural tunic.

His better half on one end, set off from Mayuge in a fleet of Rang Rover cars, both love birds were to converge for their function at Bugembe Cathedral, atop Bugembe Hill!

11:00 am was the stipulated time to start the event, but it was only an ambitious project indeed, as the two convoys manned by the two royals were not anywhere close, understandably though, it is not a crime for subjects to wait for their King.

Meanwhile, Gabula had already changed into the Blue-Gold royal outfit knitted with all manner of Busoga regalia, his signature channel -O beard dominant enough, he sat and waited for his bride, whose convoy still had a huge hurdle manoeuvring the traffic that at one of the times, had to go over the pavement or drive on shoulders.

Jovia Mutesi must have had her heart racing that she needed another stretch on the clock to calm down before walking down the aisle and everyone’s foot was on gas immediately.

Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu was in charge of the liturgical events fresh from officiating the renewal of vows by President Museveni and Janet Museveni was again overseeing another high-profile event, the Busoga Royal wedding, which no one has seen for the last 50 years!

Time flies when two things present themselves on the agenda; a very joyous moment, or a very chaotic moment, fortunately for this particular wedding, the joy was in overdrive but there could be anything to hijack the situation especially if Alison Nadiope had stuck to her guns as earlier threatened.

And indeed when the time came and Kazimba called for anyone with an issue that could stop the marriage, eyes reconnoitred, and silence fell on the tent, any voice that could have attempted a note at this time would have filtered through. Alas, it is with much relief that we report to you, that all went smooth, with ululation and exchange of vows and rings.

The ceremony, which attracted thousands of guests, has long been anticipated as Kyabazinga Nadiope IV has been a bachelor since he ascended the throne.

The cathedral burst into applause when the Queen, who had not been publicly seen for over a month since the engagement was announced, walked into Bugembe to mark the start of the function.

Gabula and Jovia are now Isebantu and Inhebantu respectively, a reception is underway at Igenge Palace in Bugembe.