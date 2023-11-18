In the build-up to the Safari 7s showdown in Nairobi, the spotlight is on the dynamic Vice captain of Uganda’s Adrian Kasito.

Against a backdrop of extensive groundwork done back home, the team is perfectly poised for their first appearance since clinching the 3rd spot at the Rugby Men’s Africa Cup in Zimbabwe.

Their collective aim is focused in conquering the Safari Sevens and etching another remarkable chapter in their rugby odyssey.

Kasito, who was crowned the 2021 Nile Special Rugby Player of the Year, has emerged as the lynchpin in this thrilling narrative.

His unwavering consistency and instrumental role in steering Uganda’s qualification for the Commonwealth Games and 7s World Cup adds a layer of anticipation to this weekend’s showdown.

The tale is heightened by Kasito’s unforgettable last-minute try against Zimbabwe in 2018, that was a pivotal moment in their journey.

“Experience is our secret weapon.As we stride into this tournament, our sights are set on a 90% tackle completion rate,” the soft-spoken Kasito asserted.

“If we do that and also execute on every set piece, we will have a shout. Our coaches have laid the groundwork, and the team is unwavering, even against the backdrop of the challenging Nairobi conditions.”

In this year’s Safari 7s, defending champions Shujaa and the 2021 finalists Germany stand as the top seeds.

Shujaa are in Pool A and will lock horns with Red Wailers, Uganda, SA All Stars, and Tropic 7s.

Meanwhile Pool B boasts Germany at the helm, flanked by Morans, Samurai, KCB, and Western Province Select.

The women’s competition promises its own riveting drama, with the Lionesses leading the charge, accompanied by a dynamic lineup of contenders that include Uganda, TUKS 7s, Cubs and Tropic 7s.

Men’s fixtures

Uganda vs SA All Stars | 9:36 am

Red Wailers vs Uganda | 12:08 pm

Uganda vs Shujaa | 1:58 pm

Women’s fixtures

Uganda vs Tropic 7s | 8:30 am

Uganda vs Lionesses | 11:04 am

Tuks vs Uganda | 3:46 pm