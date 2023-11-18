The Energy and Minerals Week is an annual awareness initiative organized by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

This event, which has been consistently held since 2005, aims to promote the sustainable use of energy and mineral resources in Uganda.

The objectives of the Energy and Minerals Week 2023 include providing information about the progress and achievements in the energy and minerals sector,raising awareness among Ugandans about the opportunities in this sector.

Other objects are to facilitate issue-based dialogues and engagements among stakeholders,promote the efficient and rational utilization of energy and mineral resources.

This year’s theme, “Energy and Minerals for Sustainable Growth,” was thoughtfully chosen to align with Uganda’s National Development Priorities in the energy and minerals sector.

The energy and minerals sector plays a vital role in Uganda’s economic development.

It encompasses various energy sources, such as electricity, petroleum products, and renewable energy forms, which drive production. Additionally, Uganda possesses valuable mineral resources, including phosphates, copper, cobalt, iron ore, gold, uranium, and others that can be harnessed to benefit the nation.

This year’s 19th edition of the Energy Week, The Energy & Minerals Week 2023 has heen held from Monday 13th to todat Saturday 18th November 2023.

This event featured the “Energy & Minerals Exhibition 2023” which aimed at showcasing and exhibition of products and services within the Energy, Minerals & Petroleum sectors to the general public.

The Energy & Minerals Exhibition aimed to provide a platform for the players in the Energy, Minerals & Petroleum sectors, both, government, private players, development partners and civil society organisations to show case their products and services as well as engaging the general public on the key sector emerging issues.

Players were also be in position to share/exchange information, create awareness of the opportunities, create partnerships and demonstrate technologies.

Thus, this exhibition was a one stop centre for disseminating information. The exhibition was arranged in such a way that interested parties are given space and platform to demonstrate their role in the sector to the general public.

The exhibition in Kampala took place at Akamwesi Shopping Mall, Kyebando, Gayaza Road and the exhibition was a free-to-attend to the general public.

The exhibition featured companies falling in the following categories,Power & Electricals,all companies dealing in power and electrical products such as cables, electrical machinery, lighting etc… will participate in the expo,Energy Efficiency & Energy Management which include companies offering energy efficiency technologies that can fall into any energy category.

It also featured new and renewable Energies which targeted exhibition of solar products, cookstoves, biogas, LPG, Briquettes among others as well as financing schemes and distribution approaches,Petroleum energy technologies which included fuels and lubricants and related latest technologies,the minerals section which included exhibition of all types of minerals in the country and will feature mineral sector player show casing latest developments and technologies.The Energy and Minerals Exhibition 2023 is expected to raise financing of activities through sponsors.

Sponsoring would facilitate increase in the sponsor’s brand exposure and stand out from other participants.

The Power Forum 2023 which tool place for November 15, tackled critical issues in the power sector, including generation, transmission, distribution, and regulation.

The Renewable Energy Conference and Expo 2023, from November 16th to 18th which is today bringing together stakeholders to discuss renewable energy matters.

Uganda’s Energy Policy 2023 aims to meet the energy needs of the population for social and economic development in an environmentally sustainable manner. The legal framework for electricity development is outlined in the Electricity Act (Amended) of 2022, which addresses various aspects, including penalties for power theft and vandalism.

Uganda has ambitious plans for increasing electricity generation capacity, targeting 52,000 MW by 2040. Currently, the capacity stands at 1,678.1 MW and is set to rise with the commissioning of the Karuma Hydropower Plant. Several other electricity generation projects are in progress, including small and large hydro power projects, geothermal resources, and solar and wind energy.

Efforts are being made to expand electricity access and utilization. The goal is to ensure that every household has access to electricity by 2030, using on-grid connections, solar home systems, and mini-grids. Additionally, favorable tariffs and rebates are being offered to consumers, including manufacturers.

The Energy Transition Plan is a pivotal part of Uganda’s energy strategy, aiming to transition to a low carbon and climate-resilient economy in alignment with international agreements.

Energy efficiency and conservation are also promoted through initiatives like efficient cooking appliances, LED lighting, energy audits for industrial consumers, and the development of Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS).

Moreover, the government is exploring the adoption of electric mobility and the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to enhance transportation sustainability.

The potential for energy efficiency gains in electricity consumption across all sectors is substantial, with an estimated reduction of over 2,200 GWh and approximately 340 MW of peak demand projected for 2030.