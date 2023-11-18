Development partners have said Uganda can easily achieve its renewable energy transition targets, noting that they are ready to support this journey.

“The EU, and GIZ, are ready to support Uganda on this journey, through technological transfer, funding several projects in this regard, as we have always done in other aspects. Renewable energy transition is at the fore front of our cooperation with Uganda of recent,” said Matthias Scheuer, the German ambassador to Uganda.

He was speaking during the national renewable energy week at Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo.

Scheuer said Uganda is on the right direction in terms of achieving its renewable energy targets, citing the usage of electric motorcycles which has gone up in the recent years in the country.

He however urged that there is need for more private sector participation in this transition.

“This requires specialized training and from what I have observed, I haven’t seen the private sector heavily involved. We need to have an active role of the private sector,” Scheuer said.

He said whereas they have supported the start of solar mini grids and use of e-mobility, there is still need to train people to get skills to run them.

“These require skilled manpower to start them off and keep going.”

Speaking during a panel discussion, Caroline Adriaensen, the Head of Cooperation of the European Union said renewable energy gives Uganda opportunities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, noting that it is high time more investments are channeled into this sector.

She however emphasized the significance of political stability, a supportive policy framework, and a conducive investment climate.

Maria Hakansson, the Swedish ambassador underscored the role of renewable energy in driving Uganda’s development, noting that it will on top of providing electricity, create employment for million of Ugandans.

“Every dollar invested in renewable energies will yield an additional $0.93, and the deployment of renewable energies will progressively lead to lower costs, unlike fossil fuels,” she said.

Brian Isabirye, the commissioner in charge of renewable energy in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development underscored the role of data in informing investment decision in Uganda’s renewable energy sector.

He insisted that investments can only grow if there is available data to show shed light on the sector.