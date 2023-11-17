The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has successfully reclaimed several significant properties in Soroti city, located in Teso Muslim district.

Among the properties recovered are the Main Mosque, along with adjacent shops on Soroti Avenue, commercial premises situated on Juma Bhai Road and Okuruti Close, and a cemetery at Muhammedan Road, all within Soroti City.

Additionally, properties such as cemeteries in Arapai and Amuria, as well as commercial premises in Kaberamaido, Kalaki, Katakwi, and Swaria Islamic Primanry School land, have also been successfully retrieved.

These properties were originally donated to UMSC in the 1970s by the late President Idi Amin during the departure of Asian Muslims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, over the years, they came into the possession of individuals within the Muslim community who wrongfully claimed ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the weekly management committee meeting held on Thursday, at the UMSC headquarters in Old Kampala, Sheikh Asuman Muhammad Ocen, the Kadhi of Teso Muslim District, presented a report on the recovery of these properties.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda.

The Mufti expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the current leadership of Teso Muslim District under Sheikh Ocen for their pivotal role in the challenging task of reclaiming these properties from those who wrongfully occupied them.

He emphasized that despite this success, there are still numerous properties across the country that are currently in the wrong hands.

He urged Muslim leaders in respective areas to follow the example set by Teso and work towards securing the return of such properties to the custody of UMSC, which is now under the newly established Property Trust and Endowment.