Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, has officially appointed Sheikh Abdurahman Afan Wakate as the Kadhi of Kaliro Muslim District.

Mubaje presented him with an appointment letter during a brief function held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in his office.

The appointment was made in accordance with the resolutions reached during the recently concluded Majilis Ulama – the College of Eminent Sheikhs Meeting, which took place at the UMSC headquarters in Old Kampala.

During the ceremony,Mubaje explained that Sheikh Wakate’s appointment followed a nomination exercise conducted by the UMSC Electoral Commission.

Three candidates were selected by the Kaliro Muslim District Council in collaboration with the Kaliro District College of Sheikhs.

These candidates underwent a thorough scrutiny process, and Sheikh Wakate successfully met all the requirements outlined in the UMSC Constitution, leading to his appointment.

To foster harmony among the Muslim community in Kaliro Muslim District, it was also decided to appoint Sheikh Adinan Muhammad Isabirye, who had been serving in an acting capacity, as the Deputy Kadhi with immediate effect.

Mubaje announced this appointment while presenting the appointment letter to Sheikh Wakate, in the presence of Sheikh Isabirye and the entire management committee.

Upon receiving their appointments, both Sheikh Abdurahman Afan Wakate and Sheikh Adinan Muhammad Isabirye pledged to serve with dedication, commitment, and unity, in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran, the sayings of Prophet Muhammad , and the UMSC Constitution