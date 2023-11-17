Israeli forces have warned people in some towns in the Khan Younis area to evacuate their homes and head to shelters.

Khan Younis is the largest city in southern Gaza – where people fled to after being told to evacuate the north.

Israeli forces on Wednesday night dropped leaflets over four towns – Bani Shuhaila, Khuzaa, Abassan and Qarara – which were home to more than 100,000 people before the south was overwhelmed with displaced people.

“For your safety, you need to evacuate your places of residence immediately and head to known shelters. Anyone near terrorists or their facilities puts their life at risk, and every house used by terrorists will be targeted,” the leaflets said, according to Reuters.

Weeks ago, similar leaflets were dropped over northern Gaza ahead of Israel launching its ground offensive.

In October, the population of Khan Younis went from 400,000 residents to more than a million as hundreds of thousands left northern Gaza.

Thousands of displaced people are now living in makeshift camps, hospitals and school grounds in Khan Younis.