In an era of fast-growing entrepreneurship, Fido, a leading financial services provider in Ghana, is ushering in a new wave of financial empowerment for Ugandan businesses with the launch of FidoBiz, a groundbreaking business loan solution.

The launch of FidoBiz is engineered to provide swift and hassle-free financing tailored to the unique needs of entrepreneurs and business owners in Uganda. Backed by Fido’s extensive nine years of experience in providing accessible financial solutions in Ghana.

FidoBiz aims to address the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, including limited access to affordable credit, onerous paperwork, and lengthy approval processes. Entrepreneurs can apply for a loan simply by visiting https://www.fidobizug.fido.money/ , streamlining what was once a cumbersome process into a seamless digital experience.

What sets FidoBiz apart is not just the easy access to credit; it’s the trust, transparency, and reliability that come with the Fido brand. “Our mission is to empower Ugandan entrepreneurs and businesses to capture the endless opportunities on the continent,” said Emmanuel Oketa, Fido’s Head of Operations in Uganda. “With FidoBiz, we enable them to secure the financial support they need, instantly.”

One of the key advantages of FidoBiz is the absence of traditional collateral requirements. This opens doors to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that might not possess valuable assets but have promising business ideas. By eliminating the need for collateral, FidoBiz makes business financing more inclusive and accessible.

In addition to the digital convenience, FidoBiz offers flexible repayment options, these include:-

MTN Mobile Money by dialling *165*4*4#, Entering Merchant code: Fido1, Entering reference number 637509992, Entering the amount, confirming PIN and pay.

Airtel Pay by dialling *185*9#, Entering Merchant ID:41312373, Entering Reference Number: 637509992, Entering amount, Confirm PIN and Pay.

Fido USSD Code by dialling *284*300#

To introduce FidoBiz in Uganda, Fido has launched an awareness campaign, reaching out to entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs across the nation. With an online presence, on-the-ground activations, and partnerships with local business associations, Fido is committed to ensuring that FidoBiz is accessible to all.