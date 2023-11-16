Residents of Kawach village are in shock after discovering the lifeless body of 21-year-old Nachap Hellen hanging from a tree. The tragic incident unfolded following a bitter quarrel with her brother over a sum of shillings 7000.

According to witnesses, Nachap had borrowed the money from her brother, Mungan Isaac, promising to repay it yesterday. However, when Mungan approached Nachap to collect his debt, she admitted that she was unable to pay back and needed an extra day.

This revelation did not sit well with her brother who started a verbal exchange which escalated into a violent fist fight. Nachap then fled from the scene with tears streaming down her face only to be discovered later hanging from a tree with a rope tightly fastened around her neck.

Struck with grief, Mungan equally grabbed a rope and rushed to the nearby bush, intending to end his own life. However, alert residents promptly intervened and restrained Mungan, subsequently handing him over to the police for questioning.

“We have Mungan in our custody, and he will assist us with further investigations,” confirmed Mike Longole, the Karamoja Police Spokesperson, during a statement issued to Nile Post.

The death of Nachap Hellen has left many people questioning how a dispute over such a small sum of money could lead to a tragic outcome.