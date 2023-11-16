As the countdown to Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV’s wedding continues, the intricate processes, norms, and cultural practices of the Busoga Kingdom unfold, marking a historic event that breaks a 69-year hiatus in Busoga’s royal weddings.

In 1954, Busoga witnessed the last royal wedding between the late Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki and Alice Kintu Muloki, a memory etched in the mind of 87-year-old Brewer Abaliwano, who reminisces, “I was among the choir from Mwiri.” Now, after nearly seven decades, Busoga eagerly anticipates the union of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV.

Henry Woira Kitimbo, the Isabalangira of the Gabula chiefdom, shed light on the elders’ obligation to meticulously locate the family where the Kyabazinga will marry. This process, involving the search for an Inebantu, demands high intelligence and consideration of holy matrimony.

“The family should have both parents and be wedded,” emphasizes Kitimbo on the criteria for selecting the Busoga queen.

Qualities such as a strong educational background, integrity, and fear of God are paramount in this careful selection process.

Richard Mafumo, the cultural minister in the Busoga Kingdom, highlighted the significance of the Kukyala, a pivotal stage in the marriage ceremony.

He notes that both the Kukyala and the introduction are private functions, setting the stage for further preparations and the eventual wedding.

On the special day, traditional practices come to life as the Inebantu is escorted by her father to the altar. A unique touch sees the father handing her over to the Inebantu’s brother, who then passes her on to the Kyabazinga.

As the couple unites, a solemn tradition unfolds – a prohibition on sex for all in Busoga on both the eve and the wedding day.

This strict adherence to cultural norms and practices reflects the commitment to preserving and upholding the rich heritage of the Busoga Kingdom.

The Busoga Royal Wedding stands not just as a union of individuals but as a rekindling of cultural values and traditions that have endured for generations.