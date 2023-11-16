The bookmaker company 1xBet talks about the most exciting qualifying matches for the UEFA Euro 2024.

Italy: break the curse

Darkness fell on the Italian squad. Fans are used to the fact that failure after resounding success has become a tradition for their team. But now they risk not participating in two major tournaments for the first time since 1960. Squadra Azzurra can fix the situation, successfully playing against North Macedonia and Ukraine on November 17 and 20.

In theory, everything looks simple, but in the last three matches with North Macedonia, Italy took only two points. The away match against the Macedonians also left more questions: after the goal was scored, Italy stopped playing, and Luciano Spalletti wanted his team to control the ball. That’s what they did, completely forgetting about the attacks. As a result, the game ended with a score of 1-1: the Macedonians continued their successful streak against the Squadra Azzurra and are ready to fight at San Siro.

The next stage is Ukraine. The Blue and Yellow’s resume already includes victories over England, France, Spain, Portugal and four draws with Germany, but Italy remains an eternal nightmare. Five defeats in six official matches and only two draws in eight in the entire history of head-to-head games. And here, Spalletti’s team will build on the result with North Macedonia. If they fail to defeat the Balkans, then in the meeting with The Blue and Yellow, the Italians will only be satisfied with a victory. Whatever the result, we will see a tense and exciting match in Leverkusen on November 20.

Will Spain stay motivated?

The Spanish national team qualified for Euro 2024 and is preparing for matches with Cyprus and Georgia. While the Cypriots are unlikely to surprise their opponent, Georgia can. A crushing defeat in Tbilisi with a 1-7 score hurt the pride of Kvaratskhelia & Co, bringing Willy Sagnol’s team down to earth. Georgians have never experienced such humiliation in front of their fans in their native land. Now, they will try to rehabilitate themselves away.

