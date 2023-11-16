Police in Tororo district late evening yesterday arrested a renown prophet and a fish farmer Georgewell Emanu of Miraculous Synagogue church ministries. He was found in possession of a pistol with 31 rounds of ammunition, teargas canisters, car number plates, among other assorted items inside his residential house in Oriyoi Village Morikatipe sub county.

Emanu’s arrest followed a tip off by locals of Oriyoi Village Morikatipe sub county that he was illegally taming monkeys that had become a danger especially to school going children of Oriyoi primary school, besides engaging in cult activities.

In response to the allegations, police together with a team from Uganda Wildlife Authority stormed Emanu’s home to conduct a search.

Inside his main house, police was able to recover one pistol with 31 rounds of ammunition, 23 teargas canisters, car number plates and opium seeds.

Besides the items, security also recovered different stamps of the Tororo district local government including one for Chief Administrative Officer and Tororo district Fishery officer.

As the search continued, Police burst into a prayer house with a huge tunnel. Inside the house, there was cult cloths, bibles, photos with names, charms of different colours together with other ritual items.

Speaking to Nile Post shortly after his arrest, Emanu said that he obtained the fire arm legally and that the tear gas canisters in his possession were left by the officers who were guarding his fish farm.

“I once had policemen in my fish farm. Unfortunately when the time came for leaving the farm, two forgot behind their teargas canisters and decided to keep them with me waiting for the owners to come and pick. And for a pistol I have its license”, Emanu defended himself.

About the cult house with a deep tunnel, Emanu said the house is a family prayer alter and nothing to do with rituals revealing that the house was first constructed as a water tank and later converted to be a prayer house five years ago after the underground tank started leaking.

Alfred Obore, the chairperson school management committee of Oriyoi primary school, applauded security for their intervention calling upon UWA to do all they can to have the alleged monkeys returned to their natural habitat or protective custody.

” We’re now counting seven cases of monkey attacks on school going children. We need this animals removed by UWA team for our children to study at the school. Otherwise many will soon dropout” Obere says

Together with his exhibits, Emanu was arrested and taken to Tororo central police station where he is currently detained awaiting for charges.

Speaking to Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South police spokesperson, the culprit will be charged with illigal possession of government stores, warning the population against taking the law into their hands.

According to section 71 (1)(b) of UWA act 2019, anyone found in possession of, sells, buys, transfers or accepts transfer of protected specimen; commits an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding ten thousand currency points or life imprisonment or both.