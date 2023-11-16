Noni Vie, a new premium lounge and restaurant, located along Sports Lane, Forest Mall Lugogo, has promised to redefine the landscape of luxury entertainment with its grand opening celebration slated for this Friday.

The establishment which announced a partnership with whisky brand, Johnnie Walker promises to become the go-to destination for those seeking an exquisite atmosphere and a satisfying experience.

The hangout management and their exclusive partners- Johnnie Walker Uganda held a press conference on Wednesday evening, during which they announced an exclusive opening event this Friday.

During the press conference, Speaker after speaker described this Friday’s exclusive event as an unparalleled experience that will introduce Noni Vie as the epitome of opulence in Kampala.

Agaba Tumusiime, the reserve ambassador, UBL Walker said that the brand’s partnership with the new hangout promises to elevate the spirit of celebration, quite literally, and elevate Kampala thrill seekers’ night life experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Noni Vie to deliver a new dimension to the nightlife. Today, we are not just making an announcement; we are kicking off a spectacular partnership that is set to redefine the very essence of opulence and night life experiences in Kampala. As we gear up for the grand opening of this new spectacle this Friday, we promise to bring consumers the most extraordinary standards of quality and exclusivity, elements that both brands bring to the table,” he said.

Noni Vie also promises an experience tailored with sophisticated Johnnie Walker Gold Label cocktails, for the dining experience.

“For the festivities, we’re proudly leading with the iconic Johnnie Walker Gold Label. And come Friday, all table bookings will come with a Johnnie Walker Gold Label. I invite everyone who loves premium things in life, to join us this Friday, as we launch Kampala’s, and probably Uganda’s most exquisite hangout; Noni Vie,” Tumusiime added.

Grand Opening Highlights:

At the grand opening, Noni Vie promises a spectacle of elegance and refinement, with the event set to include exquisite décor. The hangout will also unveil its visually stunning interior.

Renowned chef, Eduardo Bordereau from the UK, together with Chef Zein Abdallah from Uganda, will showcase their culinary expertise at the grand opening.

The event will also be characterized by an immersive entertainment lineup that will include Dj Lebza, The villain from South Africa, as well as Dj Tony. Dj Nelly Sting from Uganda will also grace the stage, providing a captivating performance that mirrors the sophistication of Noni Vie.

“Noni Vie is not just a lounge; it’s a sanctuary of sophistication, where every detail is meticulously crafted to offer an immersive experience in luxury. It seamlessly blends the allure of a high-end lounge with the culinary finesse of a world-class restaurant, setting a new standard for premium entertainment,” said Wilson Bree, a Director at Noni Vie.

Bree added that Noni Vie was conceived to deliver top notch entertainment and culinary experience, and it promises unwavering commitment to serving all its patrons with an unprecedented level of customer care and attention, redefining premium entertainment and dining experiences.